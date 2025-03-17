Source: Great Lakes Post

Why Kagame Dumped General Ruki Karusisi

17 March 2025

Paul Kagame’s recent dismissal of General Ruki Karusisi has sent shockwaves through Rwanda, stirring debates over loyalty, power struggles, and political stability. Once among Kagame’s most trusted allies and protector for over 30 years, Karusisi’s sudden removal reveals deep fractures within Rwanda’s tightly controlled political and military structure. This dismissal appears not merely to be a military reshuffle, but rather a calculated political move influenced by military setbacks and looming international sanctions from the European Union.

The catalyst was the loss of numerous Rwandan soldiers in the Kaziba-Rurambo axis within the Democratic Republic of Congo. The magnitude of this military defeat embarrassed Kagame, whose leadership has long been defined by decisive military success and strict control. General Karusisi, commander of Rwanda’s elite special forces and Kagame’s close confidant, became the primary scapegoat for this perceived failure. However, beneath the surface, this development may indicate broader intentions by Kagame to assert his dominance and tighten his grip on power. By replacing Karusisi with Colonel Stanislas Gashugi, Kagame sends a clear message to the military and political elites: absolute loyalty must be personal and unwaveringly directed toward him alone, rather than any institutional authority.

This shift raises concerns about future purges and increasing centralization of power. Beyond military implications, Karusisi’s dismissal could ripple through Rwanda’s economic elite, notably affecting influential figures closely linked to him. His sister, Diane Karusisi, the CEO of the Bank of Kigali, and Ira Irama, a prominent businesswoman associated with Crystal Ventures Ltd., both hold significant power within Rwanda’s economic structure.

The potential impact on their positions underscores the interconnected nature of political, military, and economic power in Rwanda. Regionally, Kagame’s decision holds significant geopolitical implications, signaling to neighboring countries in the volatile Great Lakes region that Rwanda remains assertive, politically calculated, and militarily responsive. The repercussions could reshape alliances and affect regional stability, with Kagame’s leadership style once again demonstrating that loyalty alone cannot guarantee protection from political fallout.

Ultimately, the removal of General Karusisi raises profound questions about Kagame’s future direction. Is this the beginning of a deeper purge or simply a tactical realignment to strengthen Kagame’s rule? Rwanda stands at a crossroads, and the outcome of this political upheaval may determine the stability of Kagame’s regime and its influence over the entire region for years to come.

