Why FARDC Fails the Congolese at Critical Times

FARDC ( Forces Armées de la République du Congo ) Paid to Fail the Congolese

by PD Lawton 16 February 2025

The DRC is ranked the 8th largest military in Africa, far out-ranking Rwanda. However, it is increasingly obvious to the outside world that it is not performing to its potential. The Rwandan dominated social media narrative is continuously pointing this out.

Rwanda is technologically advanced to a high degree because it is funded with $billions by the UK, USA and EU. Propaganda through all communication systems has been used on a massive scale to upfront the decades long lie that the West has perpetuated since 1994, that being the liberator/saviours of the Rwandan Patriotic Army under Paul Kagame are the good guys in this story.

The capital of North Kivu,Goma, fell once again to the M23-RDF and now so has Bukavu, capital of South Kivu. Both cities have been taken under terrorist control encountering little resistance from FARDC.

FARDC is controlled by former Rwandan-Congolese president , Joseph Kabila. Joseph Kabila is the son of Laurent Kabila`s second wife who was/is Rwandan. Kabila controls the pro-Rwandan faction of FARDC top ranks. One could say these are the Banyamulenge Generals who side with M23-Rwanda because of their belief in the Banyarwandan Doctrine which may certainly be the case but the real Banyamulenge identity is with bribery.

M23-RDF control most of the mines in North Kivu. The gravy train goes all the way from local officialdom to top parliamentarians in Kinshasa to generals and other high ranking military who are positioned in the East.

The corruption of FARDC began in 2003 with the signing of the Sun City Peace Accord under which pro-Rwandan and Ugandan militias were encorporated into FARDC resulting in the intended consequences of such a traitorous action.

