Why Europeans Erased Africans From History. A Conversation with Robin Walker. #whenweruled

11 September 2024

There are those who believe that the history of Africa began with the atrocious event called the Atlantic Slave trade. To some, Africa only became prominent as a people when Europeans came into the continent and when the continent was partitioned in what we call colonialism. But the story of Africa is way beyond all these detractions and there are myriads of proves to substantiate that ancient Africans created or contributed immensely in the areas of Architecture, Science & Technology, Mathematics, Metallurgy, Writing, Literature & Manuscripts, Commerce & Coinage, Fine Art, Statecraft & Governance, Religion and Philosophy.

Let’s give meaning to Pan-Africanism, let’s make Ubuntu work.

