Source: Vejon Health

Why Are Heart Drugs Failing? Are We Treating the Wrong Disease?

10 September 2026

Pelacarsen substantially lowered lipoprotein(a), yet its major cardiovascular trial failed to demonstrate a significant reduction in heart attacks, strokes, cardiovascular deaths and urgent coronary procedures. The drug appears to have reached its intended molecular target—so why did that success not translate into better clinical outcomes? ==================================================================

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