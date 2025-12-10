great to see that Lyndon LaRouche`s identification of the monetarist British Financial Empire – the City of London- Wall Street system, is reaching the mainstream…finally many sources are talking about it being the root of war, drugs, legalized corruption/money laundering by the BIS Central Banking system. Great podcast !

Source: TFTC

Why 2026 Is America’s Second Civil War | Susan Kokinda

8 Dec 2025

Susan Kokinda breaks down the City of London’s centuries-long grip on global finance and how it connects to modern drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and the destabilization of Venezuela. She explains why the war on drugs has never truly been fought—because it would target the financier class that profits from it. The conversation covers Trump’s economic nationalism, Scott Bessent’s role at Treasury, the push to reshore American manufacturing, and why the 2026 midterms may be the most important election of our lifetime. Susan also discusses the geopolitical realignment happening between the US, Russia, China, and India.

