Who buys Rwanda’s smuggled coltan? The global journey of conflict coltan from DRC to the world’s electronics

Where have over 2,000 tonnes of smuggled conflict coltan gone?

These looted minerals come from mines in Rubaya in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which produce 15% of the world’s tantalum, a key ingredient for electronic products found in smartphones, laptops and cars around the world.

The Rubaya mines have become a main revenue source for M23’s brutal warfare in DRC. Seizing vast areas of territory, the armed group backed by Rwanda’s military has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, abducting and torturing with impunity.

But once the coltan is smuggled to Rwanda, little is known about who buys it or where it goes.

In a year-long investigation, Global Witness followed the DRC’s conflict coltan from the mines across the border and into global supply chains. We established the complicity of Rwandan officials, as smuggling reached “unprecedented” levels.

With Rwanda’s coltan exports more than doubling over the past three years, we identified the seven companies that exported 85% of the coltan.

Through interviews with coltan smugglers, we found that at least five of these seven companies buy conflict coltan from DRC, selling it on through middlemen to smelters in China and Kazakhstan.

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https://globalwitness.org/en/campaigns/transition-minerals/who-buys-rwandas-smuggled-coltan-the-global-journey-of-conflict-coltan-from-drc-to-the-worlds-electronics/