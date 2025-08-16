Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Who are the Inner Elite and the Origins of the Jewish Bankers

14 August 2025

Dive into the hidden history of banking dynasties, from the Rothschilds to the Warburgs—and the ancient power structures that control them. In this video, Matt and Ghost explore:

Why the Rothschilds are “new money” compared to older dynasties like the Warburgs (who drafted the Federal Reserve Charter).

The Venetian roots of modern banking cabals—and their links to the Phoenicians, Persians, and medieval “Court Jews” (Hof Juden).

How anti-Jewish laws forced communities into ghettos and money-lending, creating a disposable class of financial enforcers.

The real oligarchs: Viking-descended Norman elites, Venetian patricians, and the mystery cults that sustain their power.

Like this: Like Loading...