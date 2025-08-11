Whitewashing Rwandan History : a classic example

Although the video below contains interesting footage and photos of the day,it is a classic example of how the RPF is portrayed as the victim in Rwandan modern history. Note that to the content creator, Banyarwandan means Tutsi exclusively. The message is the same : Hutu bad. Tutsi good. Hutu bad. Tutsi good. No mention of the blood-thirsty NRA and what they did to Ugandans in the Luwero Triangle. No mention of the results of the Gersony Report or any of the horrifying crimes of the RPF. Hutu bad. Tutsi good. Sadly, this pathetic branding of the Tutsi as the victims feeds the propaganda and keeps the wounds fresh

Yoweri Museveni’s Secret Weapon: Fred Rwigyema

