Source: Vejon Health

What’s Behind the ALARMING Rise in Dementia Deaths?

8 December 2025

Discover the unsettling trend behind the steady rise in dementia deaths from 2015 to today. In this video, I break down the latest official data and highlight how dementia became — and remained — the UK’s leading cause of death, even before the pandemic. We’ll look at how the numbers changed during COVID, why deaths have surged again afterwards, and what this means for public health. https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/… Rather than accepting simple explanations, I explore the broader factors that may be shaping this pattern: population ageing, healthcare disruption, changing disease profiles, and the possibility that something in our environment or biology has shifted in recent years. Most importantly, we’ll discuss what these trends mean for individuals and families, and why now is the time to ask deeper questions about prevention, resilience, and the true drivers of brain health. Stay informed, stay curious, and join me as we examine what the data is really telling us.

