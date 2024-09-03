Tino and Joseph say it like it is … in the decayed and rotting Globalist Empire

Source: Lost Battlefields w Tino Struckmann

WHAT WENT WRONG?! A CHAT WITH JOSEPH P FARRELL TINO STRUCKMANN

31 Aug 2024

So many things seems to have gone sideways in the world these days, together Joseph and I will try to piece it together and explain in in this 3 part series of chats. Of course we will cover a rather wide range of topics from the Civil war, WW1 and of course WW2 special projects. global politics and other strangeness of the world. Enjoy.

