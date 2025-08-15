Source: Vejon Health

What Happens to Your Brain After Covid 19?

9 August 2025

This expert-led conference brings together leading voices in research and frontline medicine. Through their collective expertise, we will examine how COVID-19 has reshaped our understanding of the brain, and address the urgent steps needed to improve diagnostics and patient outcomes. Join us for an in-depth exploration of the latest science and clinical insights that are shaping the future of NeuroCovid care.

Agenda Introductions Speaker presentations Q&A with panellists after each speaker Open forum discussion Close Keynote Speakers – 20 min presentations each

Dr Abdul Mannan Baig: Physician, Neurology research Kevin McCairn, PhD: Neurology research Topic: The biochemical and structural properties of amyloidogenic fibrin aggregates

Dr Diane Counce: Neurologist Topic: On the front line of NeuroCovid: NeuroQuant and clinical case studies

Panellists Dr Shankara Chetty

Dr Phillip Triantos

Roundtable Discussion (Informal session following formal part of conference) Moderator: Dr Philip McMillan Speakers and Panellists Audience Sponsor – Molecusan www.molecusan.co.uk Timecodes 00:01:38 – Opening & Welcome – Dr. Philip McMillan introduces the conference format and participants 00:03:39 – Speaker Introductions – Brief bios of Dr. Manan Beg, Dr. Kevin McCairn, Dr. Diane Counce, Dr. Philip, and Dr. Shankara Chetty 00:10:03 – Speaker 1: Dr. Manan Beg – Neurological footprint of SARS-CoV-2, entry pathways, inflammation, amyloid formation, and therapeutic considerations 00:27:36 – Panel Q&A with Dr. Manan Beg – Discussion with Dr. Shankara Chetty and Dr. Philip McMillan on acute vs long COVID neurological injury, microvascular issues, brain bleeds, and vaccine links 00:41:44 – Speaker 2: Dr. Kevin McCairn – Amyloidogenic spike sequences, prion-like pathology, microclots to “calamari” clots, lab evidence, and implications for public health 01:08:05 – Panel Q&A with Dr. Kevin McCairn – Amyloid types, prion-disease risk, phenotype susceptibility, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and live patient clot retrievals 01:19:15 – Speaker 3: Dr. Diane Counce – Clinical neurology cases, NeuroQuant MRI findings, treatment protocols, rapid-onset neurodegeneration, and EBV reactivation 01:42:04 – Panel Q&A with Dr. Diane Counce – Acute vs persistent inflammation, mast cell activation, neuroimaging follow-ups, and nicotine as therapy 01:53:04 – Roundtable Discussion – Open forum with all speakers and panellists 01:55:00 – Viral reactivation & immune deficiency – Why EBV, CMV, and other viruses flare post-COVID or vaccination 01:55:59 – Choroid plexus inflammation hypothesis – Potential driver of brainstem neuroinflammation 02:03:10 – Overlap of neurology and psychiatry – Increase in neuropsychiatric disorders post-COVID 02:07:20 – Functional Neurological Disorder misdiagnosis – Risks of missing organic neurological injury 02:18:14 – Gut-brain connection – How persistent gut issues may drive neuropathy and neuroinflammation 02:22:03 – Risks to healthcare workers – Ongoing spike exposure and need for protective strategies 02:24:01 – Closing Takeaways – Final thoughts from Dr. Philip McMillan, Dr. Manan Beg, Dr. Kevin McCairn, Dr. Diane Counce, and Dr. Shankara Chetty

