The Poverty Industry in Africa keeps Big Pharma selling its vaccines instead of raising the standard of living so CONGOLESE CHILDREN DO NOT GET SICK BECAUSE THEY ARE MALNOURISHED. And China has eradicated malaria in China which is of course , quite possible! But Mr Gates wants to market his malaria vaccine

Source: Vejon Health

What Happened to the Mysterious Disease X in the Congo?

17 Jan 2025

In the heart of the Congo, a mysterious disease known as Disease X sparked widespread panic and confusion. The unknown illness seemed to appear out of nowhere, leaving a trail of devastating consequences in its wake. But what exactly was Disease X, and what happened to it?

