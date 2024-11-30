the information at the start of this usually very accurate channel IS NOT TRUE. North Kivu is NOT now owned by Rwanda. For the first time this channel shares disinformation, what have `they` done, how did they get to him? Because they have. He explains in the latter part of the video about the HIMA-TUTSI Empire that get rid of any dissenters. Ruto is Museveni`s slave and returned Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye to Museveni. Nairobi is not safe for anyone who speaks out against Rwanda and Uganda. Does anyone who is reading this remember the website Ikaze Iwacu ?

Source: African Insider

What Happened to Kivu Congo? Kenya’s Ruto working for Museveni

26 Nov 2024

What Happened to Kivu Congo? Find out how Rwanda prevailed in North Kivu after 3 years of war. How Ugandan and Rwanda intelligence operatives are teeming all over Nairobi Kenya.

