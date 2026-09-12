one of the MOST SIGNIFICANT discoveries

Source: Vejon Health

What are EMBALMERS Finding in Bodies Since 1921

6 September 2026

Discover the record behind the shock: pathologists described long white “fibrin coagula” a century ago, and Robin Fåhraeus reproduced the layering in a living vein in 1921. Today’s video follows what embalmers say they now pull from arteries and veins—long, pale, rubbery strands they insist are not the red jelly clots in the textbooks. ==================================================================

NO Secrets – Book now available Coupon Code for 10% discount – VEJON https://vejonhealth.com/the-no-secrets/ ================================================================== Embalmers in several countries report years of these extractions. Surveys among those who answer put the finding in roughly one in five bodies, with first sightings clustering after 2020–2021. Whether this is a new pathology or an old postmortem pattern made newly visible is still open. Independent labs have started describing unusual fibrin chemistry; mainstream forensic services have not run a large consecutive-case study. The gap between the mortuary table and the autopsy literature is the story.

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