Source: Frontline Africa

WESTERN PRESSURE INTENSIFIES ON SAHEL ALLIANCE

6 Feb 2026

THE UNITED STATES AND THE IMF ARE MOVING BACK INTO THE SAHEL — AND THIS IS NOT JUST DIPLOMACY. Since late 2025, a clear pattern has emerged: Western powers are shifting tactics toward the Alliance of Sahel States — Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. After sanctions, isolation, and pressure failed to break the AES, the West is now deploying a new strategy: ENVOYS. MEETINGS. IMF MONEY. FINANCIAL INFLUENCE. From Burkina Faso being removed from the FATF grey list, to an IMF mission praising reforms in Ouagadougou, to a top U.S. envoy landing in Bamako — these moves are part of a wider campaign to pull the Sahel back into the Western orbit and slow Russia and China’s growing influence. The battle for the Sahel is no longer only military. It is now economic. Diplomatic. Strategic. And the question remains: WILL THE AES ACCEPT THE WEST’S SOFT OPTION — OR RESIST IT?

