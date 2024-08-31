BRILLIANTLY said !!! The System Sucks!

Source: Africa Web TV

Western Philanthropy In Africa Is Used To Exploit And Keep Africa Down | Brian Kagoro

30 Aug 2024

Zimbabwean Pan Africanist and human rights lawyer, Brian Kagoro says that philanthropy is a tool used by the west to dehumanise and retain dominance over Africa. Western philanthropy in Africa is a cover for racism and neo-colonialism. Brian Kagoro, who is a global justice activist, constitutional lawyer, social entrepreneur and writer on Pan-Africanism was speaking at the The African Philanthropy Conference in Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...