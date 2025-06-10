Source: Vejon Health

Weekly Covid Boosters: Is that even Possible?

10 June 2025

Confused about COVID booster shots? You’re not alone. In this video, we break down the latest news on COVID-19 boosters—what’s actually happening right now, what health authorities are saying, and whether weekly boosters are even on the table. ======================================================== ROOT Spike Detox Protocol – Clearing the Hidden Threat Join our Course here: https://vejonhealth.learnworlds.com/c… ======================================================== We’ll look at current vaccination strategies, explore the science behind waning immunity, and ask the big question: Is this the best path forward—or do we need a new approach? You can also find us Here: Substack – COVID-19: https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/ Videos: https://mcmillanresearch.com/media/ Courses: https://mcmillanresearch.com/ Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/vejonhealth Substack – Long Covid: https://drphilipmcmillan.substack.com/

Like this: Like Loading...