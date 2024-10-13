Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner interviewed by the BBC



Source: BBC News Africa

‘We insist on the departure of Rwandan troops from DRC’ I BBC Africa

6 October 2024

A Congolese regional court will begin hearing a case filed by the DRC government against Rwanda over crimes linked to the security crisis in its eastern region. It accuses Rwanda of deploying troops inside its territory. BBC’s Waihiga Mwaura spoke to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner; about the impasse on the peace negations between the two nations being mediated by Angola.

