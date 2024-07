Source: Abraza Africana

“We have irrevocably turned our backs on ECOWAS” General Abdourahmane Tchiani speech at AES Summit

7 Jul 2024

This is the speech that was delivered by the President of Niger, Brigadier General Abdourahmane Tchiani during the inaugural Alliance of Sahel States Heads of State Summit at the Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Center in Niamey, Niger on July 6th 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...