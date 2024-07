Source: Africa Views

ECOWAS Sierra Leone First Lady – “We Are Not Free”

10 July 2024

An interview with Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, has been trending across social media platforms, captivating audiences with its candid and powerful revelations. The interview covers a range of critical issues, including the delicate balance between mineral exploration and development, the pressures faced by African leaders from Western powers.

