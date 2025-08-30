The Wazalendo are you or I protecting our families and communities. They are NOT anti Tutsi. They are anti TERRORIST M23-RDF

Source: Afro Infos 243

WAZALENDO WIN A VICTORY IN RUGEZI: HEAVY HUMAN AND MATERIAL TOLL FOR THE M23

08/28/25 – WAZALENDO WIN VICTORY IN RUGEZI: HEAVY HUMAN AND MATERIAL COST TO THE M23 Violent clashes between the Wazalendo and the M23-RDF-TWIRWANEHO coalition have just broken out in Mikengue and Bilalo Mbili, near Minembwe center. The Wazalendo are leading a lightning offensive to get to the source of the problem.

Report on the clashes between the Wazalendo and the M23-RDF-TWIRWANEHO coalition in Rugezi, a few kilometers from Minembwe center. 1) According to Colonel Charles Sematama, replacing Colonel Rukondo Makanika at the head of the so-called Banyamulengue movement (TWIRWANEHO-NGOMINO). According to him, 7 dead and 12 wounded on the Twirwaneho-Red-Tabara side. And in this message, he asks his brothers who support the M23-RDF-AFC coalition to pray for them because things are going very badly on their side. 2) According to us, the wazalendo, the bodies of Rwandans we saw on the ground: 1) On the M23-RDF-TWIRWANEHO coalition side, 22 dead and 32 wounded. 2) 24 weapons recovered, including 2 PKMs, 1 RPG, 21 AK47s, and several other military items such as ammunition, etc. 2) 3 elements of the M23-RDF-TWIRWANEHO coalition captured. 4) On the Wazalendo side, 2 dead and 3 wounded. NB: Rugezi is a few kilometers from Minembwe, meaning that at any moment Minembwe could be under General Ngomanzito’s control.

The survivors of three battalions who had climbed to the highlands to reinforce their Twirwaneho-Red Tabara allies with the aim of launching an offensive towards the town of Uvira have just changed direction. Since their reinforcements from Muranvya, who were supposed to help them open the road to Lumumba, were attacked from Namaramara, they are now fighting for their survival to return to Muranvya. Those trapped in the forest at Matundu are fighting to return to Kaziba. Last night, they launched an offensive in Mugutu to search for a path to Kaziba-Bukavu. The village of Mugutu leads to Kaziba. If these survivors can reach Kaziba, they will immediately lay down their arms and flee far away because they have suffered the wrath of the Wazalendo.

The M23-RDF-TWIRWANEHO coalition mourns. Colonel Mustapha, who led the M23-RDF-TWIRWANEHO coalition elements to launch an offensive in Rugezi, has been neutralized. He, who was the brigade commander of the M23-RDF-TWIRWANEHO coalition throughout the highlands and middle plateaus of Mwenga, Fizi, and Uvira territory, was neutralized in Rugezi along with his Major, Kadederi. Rwandans will never forget the story of Rugezi because the number of dead continues to rise on the enemy side. The Wazalendo are visible everywhere on the front lines! The population is jubilant as General Makanakika Kasimbira John orders the WAZALENDOS to prepare to liberate Bukavu and Goma. BOMA: POLICE AGAINST THE PEOPLE Last night in Mwanda, after an attack by armed bandits, the population mobilized to pursue them. On the road, a police vehicle with a colonel was intercepted. Suspicious goods were discovered inside. When residents demanded an explanation, the police officers fled, and one of them shot a civilian. Tensions rose, anger exploded, and the population set everything on fire, denouncing the complicity of certain police officers with the criminals. Enough injustice, enough betrayal! The Congolese people deserve real protection, not bullets.

DRC: Young FARDC recruits, highly resilient and technical, in training in Maniema. Here, in front of Vice-President Guy Kabombo, they demonstrate their physical and operational skills. DRC: After two weeks spent in Kinshasa at the invitation of his superiors, Military Governor Lieutenant Luboya Nkashama returns to Bunia this Thursday, August 28.

