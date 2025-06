there is a lot out there to select from regarding Israel attacking Iran…would it not be so predictable if Iran wiped Israel from the face of the Earth? Israel is disgusting and Iran hates the West….that is why I like this comment ….`maybe Greta will go to Iran`….

And then there is pigs as bodyguards for women in Sweden. Thank you Stephan , your sanity is appreciated!

Source: Sanity 4 Sweden

War, pet pigs, homosexuality and Sweden First (Sverige Först)

13 June 2025

Like this: Like Loading...