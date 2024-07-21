A very interesting interview !!! how the environmental movement in the West is GENOCIDAL in demanding de-industrialization, crooked accounting to get figures for renewable energy being cheaper than any other source of energy, which it is not

what is NUCLEAR WASTE ? It is UNSPENT FUEL . Regulations keeping Nuclear Industry from advancing and keeping the cost HIGHER than it should be

Environmental movement in the West is a haven for LONELINESS , for young people to be anti-social and yet their actions are lawful . No God, no culture, no community is why they want to SAVE THE PLANET, Margaret Thatcher warned that this would be used as a vehicle for global totalitarian socialism.

Evidence in science and evidence in the Judiciary : irrelevant if counter to controlled narrative

Source: Tom Nelson

Vladislav Bogorov: When History Had Other Plans | Tom Nelson Pod

14 July 2024

Vladislav Bogorov was drafted in the Bulgarian Army and had to serve as a tankman on a Soviet T-55, upon his discharge being promoted to a Junior lieutenant. Having practiced as a lawyer for 17 years, he is probably the only certified welder who has won four cases before the European Court of Human Rights. (The cases are published on the website of the Court.) Vladislav has an MSc in Law from Sofia University and an MSc in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies from the University of Glasgow. He has published 324 articles in different Bulgarian newspapers, among these the biggest ones in the country. Vladislav promoted himself as a lawyer and as an author which resulted in 44 articles in the Bulgarian press published about him. Having been born in Bulgaria, he now resides in Scotland and is a British citizen. Vladislav speaks Bulgarian, English, and Russian.

