Vile Israeli Regime is Deliberately Driving Hatred with its Industrial Scale Genocide

They fear peace more than anything because that would lead to accountability. Nothing is done to stop the monstrocity that runs Israel because those that run Israel want to FUEL Albert Pike`s Clash of Civilizations. They stand by and let Israel drive the hatred further and further because it fuels the world in chaos.

Please listen especially at 21:36 to what Muhammad Shehada says about Israel having always destroyed any efforts of peace making because their aim is to fuel hatred and war

Source: Al Jazeera English

Can a ceasefire deal now be reached in Gaza? | Inside Story

21 August 2025

Escalating Israeli attacks around Gaza City, while diplomatic efforts intensify. Hamas has accepted the latest proposal from Egypt and Qatar. Israel has yet to respond. So, as international pressure mounts, can a ceasefire be reached?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan Guests: Daniel Levy – President of the U.S. / Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator. Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Washington DC. Muhammad Shehada – Visiting Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, where he investigates human rights violations in his native Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

