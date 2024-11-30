in light of recent events in Syria posting this video from Vanessa Beeley`s Substack. Vanessa Beeley is the formidible woman who exposed the British/US creation of the Free Syrian movement and their phony `clean up`search and rescue team , the White Helmets

Source: HANDS OFF SYRIA

Vanessa Beeley’s tribute to Aleppo

Dec 21, 2016

This video is in honour of all those who have suffered in East Aleppo under the Nusra Front regime funded by the NATO and Gulf states and imposed upon Syria and its people in order to bring about “regime change” and to achieve the US alliance geopolitical aims in the region and to strengthen Israel in the Middle East. I hope it goes some way towards conveying the incredible suffering that these people endured and the joy they expressed when, at last, they were free from four years of brutal sectarianism, torture, abuse and starvation, not at the hands of the Syrian government, as described by the baying corporate media in the West, but at the hands of the terrorist and militant factions injected into East Aleppo by the very governments who were screaming “humanitarian crisis”. Children, prematurely aged, whose childhood has been ravaged and stolen from them by our vulture regimes in the west via their proxy “child catchers” and exploiters. They were using images of tiny Omran Daqneesh to cynically manipulate emotions in the west and to nudge public perception towards their goal of a No Fly Zone to ensure the deaths of yet more children. Meanwhile, the children of East Aleppo continued to suffer and be traumatised as their siblings, their fathers, their mothers, their world was raped, beheaded, shot, mined, sniped, detonated, exploded in front of them.

Who will heal these children?

Who will give them back their childhood, their innocence?

Who will say sorry for the blood in the streets and the dust in their souls. I am not writing this as a journalist but as a human being. To witness the level of depravity and extremism unleashed by the creatures who govern us and to see children, emaciated, angry, bruised and wounded children glaring at the world through a filter of pain, it is hard to be anything else. For #Aleppo and for #Syria with all my love and my hope that one day the Syrian people will forgive all of us for what has been done to them. Photos: Vanessa Beeley.

Like this: Like Loading...