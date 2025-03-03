yes and now the sewer is discharging

Source:The Economic Times

‘USAID sending $40 million per week to Taliban…’: Witness drops bombshell at Congress hearing

27 Feb 2025

Two U.S. lawmakers, Tim Burchett and Marjorie Taylor Greene, claim that $40 million per week is still being sent to Afghanistan, where the Taliban are profiting from the funding. Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, alleged that cash flown into Afghanistan via charter jets is ultimately benefiting the Taliban and Al Qaeda. “Per week, $40 million in taxpayer money is ending up in the hands of the Taliban, and then it’s later being auctioned off,” Burchett said at a press conference. “Cash is flown by charter jets into Afghanistan. It’s auctioned off to the Taliban in order to exchange it for Afghan currency. From there, the Taliban will get it to the NGOs, who have to pay taxes on that money,” he said.

