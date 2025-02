The career of Major General Eeben Barlow and the private military company he founded, Executive Outcomes, is the story of Africa`s battle for sovereignty, peace and progress against the monolith of USAID and malign intent from the Western Rules Based Order

Executive Outcomes -Against All Odds

by Eeben Barlow

The War for Africa – Conflict, Crime, Corruption & Foreign Interests

by Eeben Barlow

available HERE

Like this: Like Loading...