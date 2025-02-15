just as many have been saying for a very long time…

Source: The Economic Times

‘USAID funded Al-Qaeda, Taliban, ISIS…’: US Congressman Scott Perry drops bombshell at House hearing

14 Feb 2025

A U.S Congressman, Scott Perry, has accused the U.S.Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda. Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, made these claims on Thursday during the first hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency.

