US-West Rules Based Order In Denial Regarding BRICS & Africa

Interview with OBN-Horn Africa on November 15, 2024

November 29, 2024

The BRICS and Global South are a new reality in the multi-polar world that cannot be reversed or eliminated. It is a new paradigm based on development, not militarization. Is the West, with it so called rules-based order suffering from dementia or denial in refusing to face this new reality-this new dynamic changing the world?

Africa, with potentially six member nations in the BRICS will be in an excellent position to improve the living conditions of hundreds of millions of Africans. China, a leader in the BRICS and Global South has lifted over 700 million Chinese out of poverty. They have PROVEN it can be done with the right policies, which can be applied to Africa with 450 million still living in poverty. The Bretton Woods system and the rules-based order have failed Africa and the Global South. In the interests of the common aims of humankind, they should join the BRICS, and help develop all nations and the 8.5. billion people living on this planet.

