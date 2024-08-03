The US Treasury statement referred to in the video is HERE

“Today’s action reinforces our commitment to hold accountable those who seek to perpetuate instability, violence, and harm to civilians to achieve their political goals,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “We condemn AFC and its affiliates, including M23, for fueling this deadly conflict and exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC.”

Source: African Insider

US Sanctions Congo River Alliance, Corneille Nangaa, M23. Congo to jail Nangaa for Life.

US issues sanctions on rebel group alliance over conflict in DRC. The United States on Thursday will impose sanctions on a coalition of rebel groups it accused of seeking to overthrow the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government and fueling conflict.

