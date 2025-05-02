Source: Africa Flashes

US-DRC Agreement: End of Pillage or New Colonial Trap? Congo Facing Its Historic Destiny!

1 May 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo is a country with immeasurable resources, but it is the victim of a flawed system rife with corruption, plunder, and unenforced laws. It is in this chaotic context that a new agreement between the United States and the Congolese government, signed under Trump and Tshisekedi, emerges. Presented as a historic opportunity for national sovereignty, this agreement raises both hope and concern. Is it a path to lasting peace, or a new form of foreign control?

The signing of this agreement comes at a time when Congo is plagued by a culture of extortion within its administration. Citizens pay exorbitant sums for official documents, in a climate of widespread cronyism. Every step is a pretext for a new bribe, and public money evaporates into the pockets of elites with impunity. This culture of “scams” stifles any structural reform and undermines trust in institutions.

Meanwhile, in the east of the country, armed groups like the M23, supported by Rwanda, continue to destabilize the region. A United Nations report reveals the theft of more than 150 tons of Congolese coltan, exported under Rwandan cover for the benefit of Western powers like France and Canada. Congo receives nothing. Congolese soil, though rich, continues to fuel foreign economies, while the Congolese survive in poverty.

The US-DRC agreement aims to break this cycle of exploitation. It stipulates, in particular, that resources be processed locally before export, putting an end to the raw export of minerals to China or Rwanda. The United States also promises to respect Congolese sovereignty and support stabilization in the east. But behind these commitments lies an economic cold war with Beijing. Washington seeks to secure access to strategic minerals while countering China’s growing influence in Africa.

However, a danger lurks: that the Congo will simply change hands. Without serious reform of the army, riddled with betrayal and corruption, no sovereignty will be possible. Promises of investment risk never reaching the local populations, unless there is a genuine national awakening. Because the reality is implacable: no foreign aid will save a country that refuses to save itself.

This partnership could mark a turning point if the Congolese decide to use it as a lever for transformation. A modern army, an accountable administration, and a trained and engaged youth: this is what will allow the Congo to take back control of its destiny. But this requires breaking with the mentality of submission and complacency. Because, ultimately, the question is not what the United States will do for the Congo. The real question is: what will the Congo do for itself?

