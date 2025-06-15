Universal History Masterclass with Anton Chaitkin

British Financial Empire, History before 1900, History Modern

superb discussion and analysis by Anton Chaitkin for the Rising Tide Foundation on the British Empire versus Mankind`s progress. The British Empire with its Malthusian policy against industrialization is highly visible in Africa

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Universal History Masterclass with Anton Chaitkin

14 Jun 2025

Anton Chaitkin provides extensive insights contained within his most recent book ‘Who We Are Volume 2: America’s Fight for Universal Progress’ which opens the door to a journey through history as you’ve never seen it.

Purchase Anton’s newest book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F4KN1LWB?… Subscribe to his substack here: https://antonchaitkin.substack.com/ Support the Rising Tide Foundation in the following ways: 1) Make a donation https://risingtidefoundation.net/supp… 2) Subscribe to Matt and Cynthia’s Substack matthewehret.substack.com cynthiachung.substack.com 3) Buy some books! https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-hi…

 

Leave a Reply