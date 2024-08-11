UNHCR`s Concentration Camps in Goma :

the refugee pawns for Kagame`s war on Congo

Image: courtesy of ISS

Part 3 of Sun City

By PD Lawton, 11 August 2024



Refugees or Internally Displaced People ( IDPs), are an extremely valuable commodity for the monoliths of the Misery Industry that includes the associated NGO complex. Refugees are the bread and butter to feed the War Game, without them UNHCR could not survive.

“Those organizations have life only in conflict situations. UNHCR can never exist if there are no refugees. They have to do their best to find conflict and never accept to have peace by the risk of closing their doors. “ – Congolese source

Working for an NGO or the UN ( MONUSO)is the only employment on offer in eastern Congo that can provide more than the irregularly paid, extremely low salaries that the public sector provides. Humanitarian agencies hire translators, security guards, drivers, administrative staff and managers to run their various humanitarian projects. The marketing of misery has been so finely tuned in the DRC that each category has a market value, for example, you can fund a micro-finance program and select precisely which category of misery you wish to help. For instance if you want to help women, you can select which group of impoverished women you want to assist. You can choose from women who have experienced rape, widowed women, widowed women who have children, or women who are disabled or raped women who are widowed and have children.

Refugees are the responsibility of UNHCR. Refugees are the property of UNHCR. They are the pawns that get shuffled around the chess board.

Clusters of refugees form portals of entry, control and command through which the Anglo American Networks operate within the boundaries of foreign countries under the auspices of UNHCR.

“They work with both parties in the conflict. They visit the areas under the rebels that the government does not even reach. No one knows what they discuss with rebel leaders. These NGOs working in conflict zones sell guns to rebels.”- Congolese source

Congolese have witnessed MONUSCO helicopters dropping containers of ammunition and armaments in M23 held areas.

Videos on social media show M23 casually walking in front of les Casques Bleu.

MONUSO have used their vehicles to transport minerals to Rwanda.

None of those are conspiracies theories. It is common knowledge for any Congolese.

MONUSCO is intrinsic to conflict perpetuation and escalation. It is no wonder then that the UN does not want them to leave and that President Tshisekedi`s request for them to leave by December 2023 has resulted in a catastrophic escalation in violence and the resulting clamor for the delay in their departure.

There are now 5.8 million people displaced in the eastern provinces of DRC.

There are 3 IDP camps in Goma, North Kivu. There you will find a misery of existence that defies words; as described by fellow Congolese, “in the camps people are forced to live like pigs”.

On the UN DRC home page it states:

“UNHCR will also seek to ensure that at least 60% of IDPs, and all IDP returnees, are living in habitable housing. “

Image: shelter?

The UN states that it:

“It provides tarpaulin-walled shelters, blankets, cooking pots and menstrual hygiene kits for women and girls who make up the majority of those displaced.”

image: life with nothing

Of what use are the words : homes of tattered plastic sheeting, gang-raped women, children on the verge of chronic malnutrition, orphans, trauma, desperation, lives no longer worth living? Of what use are the words to describe life in Goma`s camps where there is no health care at all which is why the mother who was 6 months pregnant when she was gang raped died from infection and internal injuries.

There is no health care and there is no security.

image: alone

Food is not a daily occurrence. You can go up to 3 days without the camp distributing food.

These are Goma`s hell holes that you can enter but if you become registered you may not leave without prior consent of UNHCR ( for your own safety).

People say they want to go home, to leave the camps. They say they would rather return home and be killed by M23 than continue suffering in the camps. Goma`s IDP camp hell holes are actually worse than M23.

Image: nothing left

Rwanda through its State machinery is always poised to deliver a fresh batch of IDPs for UNHCR.

The UN are calling for mediation.

They are calling for mediation and a current ceasefire because M23-Rwanda are in danger of being defeated on the battleground.

Recently held peace talks mediated by Angola are a charade.

The last thing in the world that the Anglo-American dominated UN wants is for the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and FARDC ( the Congolese military) to crush M23. Good heavens that would end the war.

“Those organizations have life only in conflict situations. UNHCR can never exist if there are no refugees. They have to do their best to find conflict and never accept to have peace by the risk of closing their doors. “

“They work with both parties in the conflict. They visit the areas under the rebels that the government does not even reach. No one knows what they discuss with rebel leaders.. These NGOs working in conflict zones sell guns to rebels.”

This obscured truth was succinctly articulated by a Congolese student but where does their voice stand among the barrage of voices employed by the UN within its very well paid white collar army and its peace industry of academia, think tanks and quangos?

Image: orphaned children

The majority of the IDPs are from Masisi, Rutshuru and Nyiragongo. There are many Rwandan speaking Hutus among them. These communities are the peasant farmers. They are the very poorest of the poor. It is them who are in the hell hole IDP camps of Goma, pawns of the mineral war game.

Like this: Like Loading...