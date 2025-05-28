Source: Great Lakes Post

Uncovering Rwanda’s Hidden Truths Judi Rever Exposes Kagame’s Genocide Lies

Canadian journalist Judi Rever’s investigation challenges the official narrative of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which portrays Paul Kagame and his Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) as heroes who halted the slaughter of Tutsis. In her book In Praise of Blood, Rever uncovers evidence of RPF atrocities against Hutu civilians, potentially constituting a second genocide, and alleges Kagame’s role in triggering the violence by orchestrating the assassination of President Juvénal Habyarimana. Drawing on testimonies from RPF defectors, UN reports, and survivors, she details systematic massacres, false flag operations, and international complicity involving the U.S., UK, and UN, which shielded Kagame from accountability.

Rever’s work reveals a complex truth about Rwanda’s tragedy, questioning Kagame’s legacy and the global community’s failure to address Hutu victims, while navigating accusations of revisionism. Her findings demand a reexamination of history, justice, and reconciliation in Rwanda.

