UK to pause bilateral aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict

25 Feb          Reuters

Fighters of the M23 rebel group. (Junior D. Kannah/AFP)

Britain on Tuesday said it would pause some bilateral aid to Rwanda and impose other diplomatic sanctions on Kigali over its role in the conflict in neighbouring Congo.

Rwanda is facing global pressure over allegations it supports the M23 group which, since January, has captured swathes of eastern Congo including the cities of Goma and Bukavu, and valuable mineral deposits.

