this goes in the Top 10 of how we figured the West is run by the insane

Source: David Kurten

UK citizens boycott Arla Foods and supermarkets over Bovaer ‘net zero’ cow-food-additive

Dec 2, 2024

UK food shoppers are boycotting Arla Foods over the addition of Bovaer / 3-NOP / 3-nitrooxypropanol to dairy cows’ food, that may affect human beings.

