UAE paid Colombian mercenaries to help Sudan militants commit genocide: Report

People displaced by the war in Sudan return to Wad Madani in Gezira state on February 6, 2025, after the city was retaken by the Sudanese army. (Photo by AFP)

The United Arab Emirates paid Colombian mercenaries to help Sudan’s militant group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), massacre thousands of civilians in the northeastern African country, a report says.

The BBC released the report on Saturday, citing an investigation by the Conflict Insights Group (CIG) that collected data from tracking the mobile phones of the Colombian mercenaries.

CIG director Justin Lynch told the BBC that the investigation by the security analysis organization is “the first research where we can prove UAE involvement with certainty” in the Sudan conflict.

“We are making public what governments have long known – that there is a direct link between Abu Dhabi and the RSF,” he added.

The RSF, which has been fighting the Sudanese army over the past few years, currently controls large swathes of the country’s southwestern territories, including most of the region of Darfur.

The militants captured el-Fasher on October 26, 2025, with reports saying they massacred thousands of civilians who failed to flee the city.

A UN fact-finding mission found that RSF actions in el-Fasher show “hallmarks of genocide” against the Zaghawa and Fur communities.

CIG tracked the mobile phones of over 50 Colombian mercenaries present in Sudan between April 2025 and January 2026.

It found that the Colombian mercenaries were stationed at several regional staging areas, such as an Emirati military training site in Ghayathi, Abu Dhabi, before travelling to Sudan.

Operating as drone pilots, artillerymen, and instructors in a brigade known as the Desert Wolves, the Colombian mercenaries are employed by a UAE-based company with ties to senior Emirati government officials, according to the CIG research.

Lynch said, “The scale of atrocities and siege in el-Fasher wouldn’t have happened without the drone operations the mercenaries provided.”

Despite denials by the UAE, several reports have suggested that the Persian Gulf Arab country supports RSF militants in Sudan in a bid to get access to gold and secure control over Red Sea shipping lanes, as well as agricultural land.

Source:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/26/767553/A-new-report-reveals-that-the-UAE-paid-Colombian-mercenaries-to-help-Sudanese-militants-massacre-thousands-of-civilians-in-the-African-country-