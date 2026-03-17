Source: Frontline Africa

U.S. AND CHINA UNITE AGAINST GHANA: NEUTRALITY JUST BACKFIRED!

8 March 2026

Ghana tried to maintain friendships with everyone — the West, China, global mining companies, and international investors. But the moment the country attempted to increase its share of gold revenue, something remarkable happened. Six powerful countries — the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and South Africa — suddenly found common ground. They united. Their target? Ghana’s new gold royalty reform. In December 2025, the Ghanaian government proposed a sliding-scale royalty system that would increase the percentage mining companies pay when global gold prices rise. With gold prices now hovering between $4,300 and $4,500 per ounce — nearly four times higher than a decade ago — Ghana argued it deserved a bigger share of the wealth being extracted from its own soil. But instead of negotiations happening quietly, diplomats from multiple world powers coordinated a joint pushback in Accra. Mining giants and their governments warned that higher royalties could discourage investment, delay new projects, and threaten jobs. Yet the numbers tell a different story. Some of the world’s largest mining companies are generating billions of dollars in revenue from Ghana’s gold, while the country itself receives only a small fraction through royalties. So the question becomes bigger than taxes. What happens when an African country asserts control over its natural resources? Why did global rivals like Washington and Beijing suddenly unite when Ghana touched the profits? And what does this reveal about neutrality, non-alignment, and economic sovereignty in the modern world? In this episode, we break down the diplomatic pressure campaign against Ghana, the global gold market behind it, and what this moment could mean for Africa’s control over its own resources. Because this story is not just about gold. It’s about power. And whether African nations will set the terms of their own prosperity.

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