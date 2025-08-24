Tutsi Supremacists ( RDF-M23)Target Hutu Land Owners, Traditional Leaders for Land Clearance and Societal Genocide

Turn the official story of Rwanda 1994 upside down and you are nearer the truth.

Source: Africa Flashes

UN: Full Statements of the USA, Rwanda and DRC at the Security Council

22 August 2025

During a recent United Nations session, the alarming surge in violence in the democratic republic of Congo was addressed. Representatives discussed the impact on civilians and the peace process between the DRC and Rwanda, emphasizing that these attacks go against the spirit of peace agreements. The United States representative called for action amidst the conflict

