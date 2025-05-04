re posted from L`HORA

Tutsi invasion of Congo

Remigius Kintu-Uganda Democratic Coalition, September 1998

Tutsi forces from Rwanda and Uganda, supported by the U.S.A., invaded Zaire, now Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in August of 1998 to overthrow President Kabila whom they installed into power a year ago. One may recall that Mobutu was put in power by the CIA in 1965. At independence he was a Sargent in the Colonial Army called “La Force Publique”. He worked closely with American and Belgian agents in assassinating Prime Minister P. Lumumba. During Mobutu’s 32 year dictatorship, foreign corporations mostly from the USA and Europe plundered Zaire’s abundant natural wealth of timber, ivory, gold, diamond, platinum, copper and numerous other minerals. Zaire’s pre-independence meager infrastructure decayed and collapsed totally while foreign agents were mercilessly plundering. They shared the spoils with their local guard (Mobutu) only to single him out later for corruption when he was no longer useful to them. No mention was ever made about foreign agents who corrupted and supported him for those years.

The Zairean people tirelessly protested and condemned, to no avail, the CIA’s role in sustaining Mobutu’s dictatorship. As he was approaching his death, due to multiple illnesses, American agents hurriedly looked for a replacement. They planned his overthrow using Tutsi troops from Uganda and Rwanda. U.S. military advisors planned and managed the invasion. They had others camped at Goma during the invasion. They provided weapons, funds and disinformation propaganda. Washington, London and Pretoria played the role of hidden “command centers”. Corporations, notably, S.G. Warburg – a merchant bank in London, De Beer – a famous mining company of South Africa, American Mineral Fields Inc. of Hope, Arkansas, several other American mining and oil companies were in the forefront negotiating secret deals with invaders and grabbing mineral-rich real estate in eastern Congo, looting gold and other minerals. American Mineral Fields Inc. is highly connected to President Clinton.

