Source: Great Lakes Post

Tshisekedi’s Victory: Trump Exposes Rwanda’s War on Congo!

7 May 2025

In a stunning diplomatic breakthrough, Donald Trump has exposed the truth about Rwanda’s aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), dismantling Paul Kagame’s decades-long narrative. This video dives deep into the Congo-Rwanda conflict, exploring how President Félix Tshisekedi’s strategic diplomacy, backed by the US and Qatar, is reshaping the fight for justice. From the devastation in Goma to the global race for Congo’s minerals, we uncover the stakes, the evidence, and what’s next for lasting peace. Share, comment, and subscribe for more hard-hitting analyses on global crises!

