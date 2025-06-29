great interview with Pres. Tshisekedi. He brings up his first attempts after taking office in 2019, at REGIONAL ECONOMIC INTERGRATION and how RWANDA REJECTED HIS OFFERS OF PEACE and development. It is VERY GENEROUS of him to put forward Pres. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Great Lakes but actually it is TSHISEKEDI and his cabinet, notably Madame Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner who ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ENDING THIS DECADES LONG HORRIFIC WAR.

When asked if he will tackle corruption in the DRC, Pres. Tshisekedi GIVES A GREAT ANSWER.!

DRC annual budget has been tripled since 2019., salaries have been increased for state employees, free primary education and increased health care

Source: Africa Flashes

Tshisekedi’s Exclusive Interview in Kinshasa with White House Africa Correspondent Hariana Verás

26 June 2025

In an interview in Kinshasa with journalist Hariana Verás Victória, White House correspondent for Africa, President Félix Tshisekedi welcomed the U.S. administration’s initiative to establish a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. The President hopes that this approach will be successful in ending the “unjust war imposed on the DRC for economic reasons.” In this interview, the President also addressed issues related to good governance, the fight against corruption, and investment opportunities in the DRC

Like this: Like Loading...