Tshisekedi turned down the devil’s handshake in Doha, Qatar!!

24 April 2025

At a high-stakes summit in Doha on March 18, 2025, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi publicly refused to shake hands with Rwandan President Paul Kagame—a move loaded with symbolism and diplomatic tension. The gesture highlighted the deep-rooted conflict between the two nations, particularly over Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23 rebel group, which has wreaked havoc in eastern Congo. While the summit, hosted by Qatar, aimed to broker peace, Tshisekedi’s defiant act underscored his refusal to compromise with a leader he holds responsible for Congo’s suffering. Though applauded by many Congolese citizens, the gesture risks deepening regional divisions and complicating already fragile peace efforts. With major global powers watching closely, this bold political statement could either mark a turning point toward justice—or push the region further into instability.

