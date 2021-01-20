Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Truth Jihad Interview with Matt Ehret and Jeff Brown (On the Creation of a New Chinese supervillain)

Just when the west needs allies who are resistant to the unipolar depopulation agenda, catapulting head first into the worst financial disintegration and dark age ever recorded, the fear of Russia and China have spiked to new heights unseen even amidst the dark days of the Cold War. The incredible psychological operation undertaken by those very enemies of civilization to induce their victims that their salvation is actually their enemy remains one of the greatest possible tragedies to befall a society too far detached from their own better traditions to know any better.

In this discussion on Truth Jihad Radio with Kevin Barrett, Sinoland Rising Radio’s Jeff Brown is joined by Matt Ehret to discuss the fundamentals of the New World Order, the dynamics shaping the battle between unipolar vs multipolar paradigms and which pathways are available to avoid a total collapse of civilization.

Like this: Like Loading...