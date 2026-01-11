Source: Promethean Updates

Trump’s Surrender Ultimatum to Davos

10 Jan 2026

In this episode, Susan Kokinda questions if Davos is ready for Donald Trump as he plans to bring his economic team to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Emphasizing Trump’s battle against globalism, she highlights his withdrawal from 66 international organizations and his team’s strategic objectives to challenge the established globalist order. The video also delves into the historical context of Davos, the financial networks tied to globalist elites, and how the Trump administration’s actions aim to dismantle these structures. Plus, find out about the Trump administration’s crackdown on domestic fraud and enforcement activities.

