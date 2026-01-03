I recently had the great pleasure of speaking to Cryto Rich ! Correction to my information: Uvira is still under M23-RDF occupation. I explain why across Africa it is ALL THE SAME WAR and always has been. To read my article on Boko Haram – type into search bar: Boko Haram: a Golden Commercial Venture?

Source: CRYPTO RICH POLITICS

TRUMP’S AIRSTRIKES IN NIGERIA EXPLAINED: WHAT THE MEDIA WON’T SAY | With PD Lawton

2 Jan 2026

Donald Trump’s airstrikes in Nigeria are being reported everywhere but key facts are being left out. In this video we explain what actually happened, how the mainstream media is framing these strikes, and what the political and religious implications are for Nigeria and the wider region. Watch to see what the media won’t say about Trump, Nigeria, and the real agenda behind this conflict.

