Trump’s 2026 Secret Weapon: Bankrupting the Insurance Cartels

7 Jan 2026

In this episode, we delve into Donald Trump’s revolutionary midterm strategy aimed at dismantling the financial empires of insurance cartels and HMOs. Trump proposes redirecting funds directly to citizens for their healthcare, challenging the traditional uniparty system. We explore the historical context, linking current financial practices to fascist economics from Nazi Germany, influenced by British and Wall Street interests. Learn why the GOP must adopt this aggressive stance to win the 2026 midterms and break free from decades of financial looting. Don’t miss Susan Kokinda’s analysis on Trump’s bold move against insurance companies and how it aligns with global power structures.

