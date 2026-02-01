Source: Promethean Updates

Trump vs. Wall Street: The “Republican New Deal” Begins

31 Jan 2026

— In this episode, Susan Kokinda discusses the implications of Kevin Warsh’s nomination as the Fed chair by President Trump. This move marks the beginning of a Republican New Deal aimed at supporting Main Street over Wall Street. Highlighting Ambassador Jamieson Greer’s impactful speech at Davos, she outlines the return to the American System rooted in Alexander Hamilton’s economic principles and the shift away from the Globalist model. The episode dives into the historical context, comparing Trump’s strategy to past American leaders who championed similar economic reforms and were targeted by the British Empire.

