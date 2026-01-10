Source: CRYPTO RICH POLITICS

Is the City of London pushing for a new war in the Middle East?

TRUMP vs IRAN: Kokinda, Krainer & Luongo on PEACE

10 Jan 2026

TRUMP vs IRAN: Kokinda, Krainer & Luongo on PEACE! Is the City of London pushing for a new war in the Middle East? In this exclusive panel, Susan Kokinda, Alex Krainer, and Tom Luongo join me to uncover the truth behind the current protests in Iran and the Globalist agenda to trigger conflict. We break down Donald Trump’s strategy to block this escalation, the hidden forces driving the unrest, and whether his administration can secure peace against the odds.

Like this: Like Loading...