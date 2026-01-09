“Trump & Traore: The Shared Mission You Didn’t Know About – PD Lawton

Rich and I discuss Burkina Faso under Traore. I explain about THOMAS SANKARA, the man on whose shoulders Traore stands tall and proud. See documentary ” Thomas Sankara, the Upright Man”, directed by Robin Shuffield. Sankara learnt about the City of London “casino economy” from a colleague of Lyndon LaRouche, Jacques Cheminade

“Trump & Traore: The Shared Mission You Didn’t Know About In this video I discuss with PD Lawton Is Ibrahim Traoré actually doing the same thing as Donald Trump but in Africa? While the mainstream media focuses on their differences, the economic reality tells a radically different story. In this video, we break down how Traoré is implementing a classic “US System of Political Economy” in Burkina Faso the exact same playbook that turned America into a superpower.

